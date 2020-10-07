Opposition seeking refuge behind protests: Swati

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday said that the opposition leaders are trying to seek refuge behind so called protests to hide their corruption and to protect their business

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday said that the opposition leaders are trying to seek refuge behind so called protests to hide their corruption and to protect their business.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta, Sawati said that Nawaz Sharif betrayed the courts in the name of illness.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, Senator Ahmad Khan Khilji, Senator Kehda Babar and PTI leaders Bari Bareech, and Asif Khan Tareen advocate were also present on the occasion.

He claimed that Awami National Party (ANP) has lost its name from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the same party will soon be wiped out from Balochistan like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Minister said drug sellers are enemies of the new generation which would be eliminated with contribution of public, civil society, media and strict starting crackdown against them across the country including the province.

Menace of narcotics can be eliminated from educational institutions and homes in respective areas of the country in order to save new generation from curse of it, he added.

"A least 80% of drugs reached Balochistan from Afghanistan through land routes," he maintained.

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Senator Azam Khan Swati said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a "Sadiq and Amin" leader in the country and time is needed to get rid of old filth of the previous governments.

Leaders of opposition parties have stomach ache to protect their illicit wealth, he claimed adding that the Senate elections are coming in which his party will get a numerical majority in the whole country including Balochistan so that obstacles of departments' reforms would be ended for ensuring development of the country.

Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati said that media and civil society and people associated with education should help the government in the fight against drugs.

"We have to play our responsibility against curse of narcotics for protection of youth health because the poison of drugs has spread in our society and educational institutions", he said.

He noted that there is huge production of drugs in Afghanistan, seized drugs in Quetta would be burnt. "I am carrying out my duties as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to eradicate drugs," he said.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that those who had been in government for 70 years had left the people of Balochistan in backward.

Qasim Suri said Gwadar economy is going to become a gateway and PTI coalition government and Balochistan Awami Party is bringing reforms in all sectors of Balochistan for prosperity of public.

Nationalist and religious parties are fighting for the survival of their politics because they had failed in addressing of problems of public. Prime Minister Imran Khan has started several mega projects in Balochistan which would remove backwardness from respective areas of the province, he said.

He said central regime was working at Western routes of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project.