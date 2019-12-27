Opposition seems confused: Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shaukat Basra

Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shaukat Basra said on Friday statements of leaders of opposition parties showed their sheer bafflement as masses had witnessed wrongdoings of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership while being in power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shaukat Basra said on Friday statements of leaders of opposition parties showed their sheer bafflement as masses had witnessed wrongdoings of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership while being in power.

PMLN spokespersons were unable to give relevant and required response against the corruption rather they kept accusing the government for inflation and unemployment to mislead the nation, he expressed while talking to a private news channel.

"The opposition leaders of both parties know nothing about mature politics as they keep trying to instigate youth against PTI government though they cannot succeed in their intentions during their terms in government," he opined.

PTI had identified the corruption and malpractices of PMLN and PPP, adding, investigation and interrogation was the responsibility of the courts and the evidences against the corrupted mafia would be presented in the court at the right moment, he stated.

"We have identified the corrupt practices of the opposition leaders and now the courts have to decide the cases," he said.

Double standard was the culture of PMLN and PPP as they both had introduced it in the politics of Pakistan but PTI would definitely end this trend soon, he vowed.