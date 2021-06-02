UrduPoint.com
Opposition Seminar A Political Acting As Economy Moves In Right Direction: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:04 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said as today the economy moves in the right direction and those responsible for the 'sinking economy' had organized a seminar for political acting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said as today the economy moves in the right direction and those responsible for the 'sinking economy' had organized a seminar for political acting.

In a video reaction, he shared on twitter, he said these people embarked on sinking political boat, which had many opportunities to fix the country but they have plundered the country through "Qarz Utharo Mulk Sawaro" and many other ways and fled away.

He said the current account deficit was reached US$ 20 billion during the PML-N era due to which they were rejected in 2018 general elections. He said that exports of the country were also badly affected due to these incompetent people.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said that foreign exchange reserves were also fell from US$18 billion to US$7 billion. He said that the recoveries of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were Rs 16 billion in 18 years because the looters were in power and it was impossible to touch them.

