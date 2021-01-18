UrduPoint.com
Opposition Senators For Ensuring Covid-19 Vaccines

Mon 18th January 2021

Opposition senators for ensuring Covid-19 vaccines

The opposition senators on Monday demanded of the government to take immediate steps for ensuring Covid-19 pandemic vaccines in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The opposition senators on Monday demanded of the government to take immediate steps for ensuring Covid-19 pandemic vaccines in the country.

Speaking at Senate, Senator Javed Abbasi raised the matter of Covid-19 vaccine, adding that the whole world was planning to manage COVID-19 vaccine in their respective countries.

He further said that our airline was stopped in Malaysia, adding that this issue should be investigated.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that many countries had placed order for Covid-19 vaccines.

She observed that the prices of essential commodities showing upward trend.

She also said that opposition raised many questions but no response so far came from the government side on the issues discussed in the house.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senator Bahramand Tangi also spoke on the motion.

