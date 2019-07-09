UrduPoint.com
Opposition Senators Meet To Sign Resolution For De-seating Senate Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:30 PM

Opposition senators meet to sign resolution for de-seating senate chairman

The opposition senators on Tuesday have convened a meeting at the Parliament House in Islamabad to sign a resolution for de-seating Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani by bringing a no-confidence motion against him

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) The opposition senators on Tuesday have convened a meeting at the Parliament House in Islamabad to sign a resolution for de-seating Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani by bringing a no-confidence motion against him.The opposition senators have planned to file the resolution.According to details, the joint opposition parties have the required majority in the Senate to de-seat the senate chairman - as in the 104-member house, from the current 103 members; the support of only 53 senators is required for the senate chairmanship.Numerically, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has 28 senators, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has 20 senators, National Party (NP) has five, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has four, Pakhtunkhwa MAPK has two and Awami National Party (ANP) has one.

In accordance with the rules of the House, the no-confidence motion with the signatures of at least one-fourth of the total number of senators will be submitted in the Senate.According to the Rules of the Procedure, the meeting of the Senate can be called after seven days for voting on the resolution.After the voting on the no-confidence motion, the incumbent senate chairman will leave his position, and the Senate Secretariat will issue a new schedule for voting of the new chairman.The Leader of the Opposition in the Senate and PML-N senior politician Raja Zafarul Haq and NP's Hasil Bizenjo Monday held a meeting to analyze the updated state of political affairs to bring a no-confidence motion against the senate chairman.

