Opposition Should Adopt Responsible Attitude On National Issues: Fawad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 11:40 PM

Opposition should adopt responsible attitude on national issues: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the opposition should adopt a responsible attitude on the issues of national importance.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar had called the meeting of parliamentary leaders over the Gilgit-Baltistan election on the suggestion of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, but it was boycotted by the opposition, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Fawad said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was now a divided house as many workers were against Nawaz Sharif's narrative against state institutions. Even the PML-N central leaders, except Maryam Nawaz, were not supporting the narrative and they might quit the party any time, he added.

Replying to a question, he said opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif should be arrested in the money laundering case because solid documentary evidences were available against him.

Fawad alleged that Nawaz's politics was based on telling lies. Before going abroad, he had claimed that he would return to the country after getting medical treatment, but he was enjoying life in London instead of being in hospital.

He said the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) was an independent institution and it was not under the Federal Government. The GB Chief Election Commissioner could call the meeting of local leadership of the political parties, he added.

