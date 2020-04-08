UrduPoint.com
Opposition Should Appreciate Imran For Setting Example Of Self- Accountability: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 12:19 PM

Opposition should appreciate Imran for setting example of self- accountability: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that instead of politicizing the report on flour and sugar crisis, the opposition should appreciate Prime Minister Imran Khan for setting an example of self-accountability in political history.

In a series of tweets,the SAPM said that the opposition was accountable for its own conduct when in power.

Their history is full of conflicts of interest as the nation did not forget when the son subsidized his father, uncle gave subsidy to his nephew and a President benefitted Anwar Majeed through subsidy.

She said that Competition Commission of Pakistan was hostage in the hands of former rulers as it was headed by a person who protected the interests of the then rulers.

In those days, she said only six families have controlled more than 50 per cent of the sugar production.

In the past, selected people were allowed to make money at the cost of the people, but this would never be allowed in Naya Pakistan.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved by his actions that nobody was above the law.

She said that neither Imran Khan, nor any of his family members own any sugar mills.

The decision of the PM to make the report publi was the manifestation that protection of the interests of the people of Pakistan was his priority, not interests of some individuals.

She said that Imran Khan will not allow anyone to damage the public interest.

