Opposition should avoid from protests due to threat of Covid-19 and terrorism, says Railways Minister

Sheikh Rasheed says there may be crackdown, pointing out that conspiracies to destabilize the country are being hatched but Pakistan Army is standing by the democracy and is well-aware of all these threats.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2020) Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that opposition should avoid from launching protests as there might be Covid-19and crackdown.

Sheikh Rasheed said that Imran Khan clearly warned the opposition in his yesterday speech that no NRO would be given to anyone.

He also warned that there was also a threat of terrorism.

“ Pakistan Army is well aware if anyone makes any attempt at international level to destabilize the country,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He was addressing a press conference at Railways Headquarters in Lahore on Saturday.

The Railways Minister said Nawaz Sharif went abroad for the sack of his treatment and would never come back. Answering to a question about the politics of Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, he said there would be no chance again for all these three.

“All these three including Maulana Fazl ur Rehman will find nothing at any cost. Their politics is end now,” said the Railways Minister.

“There will be a big hand with Maulana Fazl ur Rehman this year,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

He stated Nawaz Sharif and Maryam both were ineligible. The minister said that conspiracies to destabilize the country were underway and many foreign powers were behind the moves to weaken the Pak Army.

“Pak Army is here for Pakistan and is well aware of all these conspiracies,” he said, adding that it is also standing by the democracy.