Opposition should avoid holding public meetings during Covid-19: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the opposition parties should avoid holding public meetings as it was the time to jointly heal the wound of ailing humanity during Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here, he also appealed to the citizens to take care as the second corona wave was dangerous. Usman Buzdar said he was feeling better now and thankful to the people for the prayers.

The Chief Minister said that he was in self-isolation and taking complete care while performing important official assignments from home.