Opposition should avoid maligning national institutions: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :State Minister of the Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said holding protest against the government was the constitutional right of the opposition but it should avoid to malign the national institutions for their personal interests.

Talking to ptv, he said if opposition wanted to launch any anti government movement, they could, but it was very unfortunate that they adopted the narrative against the national institutions.

He said anti state narrative provided benefits to the country's enemies so opposition should avoid to adopt such things.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Nawaz Sharif had adopted anti state narrative which was not good for the country and its institutions.

He said since the general election 2018, opposition had been continuously alleging that rigging had been done in the elections but they had not gone to the courts in that regard, adding Pakistan Peoples Party was enjoying power in Sindh and it had never said that elections had been rigged in the province.