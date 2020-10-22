UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Should Avoid Maligning National Institutions: Ali

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Opposition should avoid maligning national institutions: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :State Minister of the Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said holding protest against the government was the constitutional right of the opposition but it should avoid to malign the national institutions for their personal interests.

Talking to ptv, he said if opposition wanted to launch any anti government movement, they could, but it was very unfortunate that they adopted the narrative against the national institutions.

He said anti state narrative provided benefits to the country's enemies so opposition should avoid to adopt such things.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Nawaz Sharif had adopted anti state narrative which was not good for the country and its institutions.

He said since the general election 2018, opposition had been continuously alleging that rigging had been done in the elections but they had not gone to the courts in that regard, adding Pakistan Peoples Party was enjoying power in Sindh and it had never said that elections had been rigged in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Nawaz Sharif Protest Pakistan Peoples Party 2018 Government PTV Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

36 minutes ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

15 minutes ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

15 minutes ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.