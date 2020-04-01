Opposition should avoid political point scoring amid coronavirus threat: Zain Qureshi

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi urged upon Opposition to avoid political point scoring as matchless unity is needed to combat coronavirus threat.

He said this while visiting Quarantine Centre of Khawaja Fareed Social Security Hospital, here on Wednesday.

"If we are united, then we can defeat coronavirus" he said and added, "the incumbent government is utilizing all possible resources to against coronavirus outbreak". He urged upon masses to extend maximum cooperation towards government by following its recommendation of social distancing. He paid rich tribute to doctors, paramedics and others who are working at frontline against coronavirus . The government is committed to offer personal protection equipments to the persons, who are fighting at frontline against the pandemic.