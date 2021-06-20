Opposition should cooperate with govt in legislation on issues: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday said the opposition should cooperate with the government in making legislation in the Parliament on national important issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the maintaining decorum of the House was the collective responsibility of both the treasury and opposition benches.

He said a parliamentary committee was constituted to evolve a permanent solution to avoid disruption of parliamentary proceedings in future.

"I would try my best to convince both the opposition and treasures benches to give input for legislation on the various matters," he added.

He urged the parliamentarians not to disturb conducive environment in the Parliament otherwise action would be taken against the violators.