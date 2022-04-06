Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said that Pakistan would overcome all intrigues under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In her message to the opposition, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had fulfilled their demand of elections by dissolving the assembly.

She said Opposition must not worry now and face elections, adding that entire nation would stand by Imran Khan against all local and international conspiracies and this was voice of every Pakistani to fight for sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Yasmin Rashid said that a new nation was ready to defend sovereignty of the county and build Naya Pakistan, adding that entire nation was with Imran Khan. "Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced fresh elections, Opposition must face it,", she added.