Opposition should focus on issues of national importance: Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Friday asked the opposition to focus on matters of national importance.

The opposition leaders should avoid discussing issues relating to their party chiefs Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, he SAID while talking to a private news channel.

Awan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made parleys with the United States, and expressed desire to restore peace in Afghanistan. Peace in the region would benefit Pakistan, he added.

To a question about the current situation on Kashmir, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was making efforts to apprise the world about the atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir. The opposition should support the government wholeheartedly, for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir internationally, he added.