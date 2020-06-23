UrduPoint.com
Opposition Should Focus On Performance Instead Of Criticizing Govt: Shukat Basra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:22 PM

Opposition should focus on performance instead of criticizing govt: Shukat Basra

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's senior leader Shukat Basra Tuesday said that the Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) in Sindh government should pay attention towards its performance instead of criticizing the federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's senior leader Shukat Basra Tuesday said that the Pakistan Peoples party (PPP) in Sindh government should pay attention towards its performance instead of criticizing the Federal government.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said "Our real mission is to control coronavirus in all the provinces instead of doing negative politics and this is no time for blame game to mislead public".

He regretted that some elements were doing politics on the coronavirus and assured that the federal government had not done any kind of discrimination against any province.

About the local governments system, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only party which believed in devolution of powers at the local level.

Speaking on budget of health sector and its improvement, he said billion rupees were released to Sindh government for improvement of health sector during the last 12 years.

He said that PPP Sindh government had not improved health and education sectors during the last 12 years but had increased corruption and nepotism.

Replying a question, he said like rest of the world, the economy of Pakistan has badly suffered due to coronavirus pandemic, adding that this budget has come at a very difficult time, however the incumbent government has taken corrective measures in order to give maximum relief to the people.

He said the prime minister was working day and night against the virus and all the decisions were being made in consultation with the provinces and taking them on board.

