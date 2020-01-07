UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Should Focus On Practical Steps In National Interests: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Ramesh Kumar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 01:48 PM

Opposition should focus on practical steps in national interests: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ramesh Kumar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday asked the opposition to focus on practical steps in interests of nation despite to pave the way for discontinuation of the accountability process as the PM Khan was committed to continue accountability process across the board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday asked the opposition to focus on practical steps in interests of nation despite to pave the way for discontinuation of the accountability process as the PM Khan was committed to continue accountability process across the board.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that opposition could not bear the successes of the incumbent government and afraid of losing their political future as earlier the masses have rejected the opposition parties in general elections 2018.

He said all futile tactics of opposition against the government would go to waste as masses were mature enough and they were witnessing the opposition's real face as the opposition is putting efforts to hide their malpractices in past.

He said PM Imran Khan's rising popularity across the globe was also an element that could not be digested by the opposition, adding, PM was putting his sincere efforts to fulfill all those promises that were made during election campaigns of general election 2018.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan 2018 All Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

51% Pakistanis who had heard of the PIC incident i ..

11 minutes ago

PAF Training Aircraft crashes near Mianwali

19 minutes ago

Political parties are unified on national security ..

12 seconds ago

Khurshid Shah produced before NAB court in assets ..

13 seconds ago

Money laundering case: AC decides to indict Zardar ..

14 seconds ago

Japan Introduces Mandatory Checks of Large Luggage ..

16 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.