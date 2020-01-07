Opposition should focus on practical steps in national interests: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ramesh Kumar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday asked the opposition to focus on practical steps in interests of nation despite to pave the way for discontinuation of the accountability process as the PM Khan was committed to continue accountability process across the board.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that opposition could not bear the successes of the incumbent government and afraid of losing their political future as earlier the masses have rejected the opposition parties in general elections 2018.

He said all futile tactics of opposition against the government would go to waste as masses were mature enough and they were witnessing the opposition's real face as the opposition is putting efforts to hide their malpractices in past.

He said PM Imran Khan's rising popularity across the globe was also an element that could not be digested by the opposition, adding, PM was putting his sincere efforts to fulfill all those promises that were made during election campaigns of general election 2018.