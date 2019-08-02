Opposition should forsake the politics of chaos : Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said that failure of no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani is a lesson for whole opposition

Those who claimed of removing chairman senate should leave their negative politics, CM added.He said this failure proved that opposition parties are even not sincere with each another.The attempt of opposition to make democratic institutions weak has flopped badly.He said Chairman Senate is running the senate in a best and democratic manner.