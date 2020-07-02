Opposition should highlight real issues of common man in Parliament: Chan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said the opposition parties should highlight genuine and real issues of the common man in the Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties were doing politics on non-issues for political point scoring instead of giving recommendations to trace out the solutions of the matters.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional tenure and all the party leaders were united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said the reforms should be introduced in all national institutions including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to revamp and streamline the system to bring more transparency.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the government was committed to provide jobs opportunities to skilled youth.