ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Faisal Javed on Thursday said the opposition parties should not be afraid of PM Imran Khan's remarkable performance in the multifaceted sectors of development and his sincere efforts for bright future of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that 2020 will be year of relief for poor segments of the society and his contribution for the cause of the nation would become part of the history and will be written in golden words.

He said the country was moving in right direction towards achieving its real goals under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Senator Faisal said that people had given support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) mandate and government will resolve public problems at per its commitments.

He said corrupt mafia of opposition do whatever they want against government but we are hopeful for public support with Imran Khan's government as nation is confident about Imran Khan's day and night struggle for the country.

Faisal said public had cast their votes for PTI for change and Pakistan is now blessed with a genuine leadership under the command of Imran Khan, he added.

PTI would serve public and will continue this mission for now and ever, he said.

He said the elements who were involved in corruption are jointly trying to topple the government with issuing their false statements and blackmailing tactics but they will be defeated in their resolve.

The dream of development and progress in the country would remain incomplete without fair and strict accountability, he added.

By the grace of Allah Almighty we have been successful in overcoming economic crisis in the country," he claimed.

Faisal Javed said in 2019 we have stabilized the economy of country under the leadership of Imran Khan and in 2020 people will get its positive results.

He said after 1960s we again have focused on industrialization where we will able to control inflation and poverty through establishing more industries in the country.

He also asked opposition parties to fully focus on highlighting the issues of public interest and their resolution through legislation during the year 2020.

He also renewed his government's pledge to bring real change in the lives of poor people till the end of the year.

Faisal said in the new year 2020, the government would strive to further bring stability in the economic system so that its fruits could be reaped by the common man, thus bringing betterment in their lives.

The government, he said, is equally focusing on advancement of investment, raising revenue generation, inflation control and combating associated increase in the cost of living.

He said his government was committed to progress and development and undertaking a string of projects across the country to boost national economy generate, employment and reduction of poverty.

Senator Faisal Javed said Prime Minister has directed all ministers to focus on improving the living standard of common man.

Imran Khan was working day and night for development and progress in the country, he added.