Opposition Should Play Constructive Role By Highlighting Issues: Faisal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Opposition should play constructive role by highlighting issues: Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan Wednesday said the opposition parties should play a constructive role by highlighting the genuine issues of common man instead of doing politics at coronavirus.

The government was ready to sit with the opposition parties to take unified steps against COVID-19 and to bring electoral reforms to ensure more transparency in the system, he said talking to a private news channel.

He asked the opposition to come into Parliament to address the issues instead of hatching conspiracies against the government, adding they should avoid holding public gatherings which would cause spread of deadly virus.

The senator said the PTI government's smart lockdown policy was appreciated by various countries and the policy successfully helped in containing and controlling the first wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir cause at all possible forums to put pressure on India to impede its bloodbath and atrocities against the oppressed Kashmiri people.

