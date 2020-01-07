Opposition should play constructive role on national interests: Senator Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday asked the opposition to focus on practical steps over national interests rather adopting delaying tactics for matters of importance that needed immediate consultations of all political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday asked the opposition to focus on practical steps over national interests rather adopting delaying tactics for matters of importance that needed immediate consultations of all political parties.

Talking to a private news channel he said opposition's constructive role would be appreciated by the masses too, adding, conflicts only worsen the issues instead of providing solutions.

He further said unity among the government and opposition could change the fate of nation as this time the country is passing through many crises, the opposition knew the PM Khan was committed to continue accountability process across the board.

"PM Imran Khan's rising popularity across the globe was also an element that could not be digested by opposition parties though they know that PM was putting his sincere efforts to fulfill all those promises that were made during election campaigns of general election 2018," he mentioned.