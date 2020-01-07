UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Should Play Constructive Role On National Interests: Senator Javed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:27 PM

Opposition should play constructive role on national interests: Senator Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday asked the opposition to focus on practical steps over national interests rather adopting delaying tactics for matters of importance that needed immediate consultations of all political parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday asked the opposition to focus on practical steps over national interests rather adopting delaying tactics for matters of importance that needed immediate consultations of all political parties.

Talking to a private news channel he said opposition's constructive role would be appreciated by the masses too, adding, conflicts only worsen the issues instead of providing solutions.

He further said unity among the government and opposition could change the fate of nation as this time the country is passing through many crises, the opposition knew the PM Khan was committed to continue accountability process across the board.

"PM Imran Khan's rising popularity across the globe was also an element that could not be digested by opposition parties though they know that PM was putting his sincere efforts to fulfill all those promises that were made during election campaigns of general election 2018," he mentioned.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf 2018 All Government Unity Foods Limited Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Cane act to be implemented by sugar committees

49 seconds ago

Two women killed in accidents in Faisalabad

51 seconds ago

Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others to  be indicted ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said unanimous passage of th ..

4 minutes ago

Sri Lanka receives 1.9 million tourists in 2019

4 minutes ago

World markets on edge as US-Iran tensions spark es ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.