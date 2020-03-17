UrduPoint.com
Opposition Should Play Positive Role To Combat Corona: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Humayun Akhtar Khan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:26 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Tuesday said opposition should play positive role to aware the masses regarding corona pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Humayun Akhtar Khan Tuesday said opposition should play positive role to aware the masses regarding corona pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel he stated the world advance and developed countries had faced the loss as their industries were falling due to spread of corona, though the virus was treatable if the patients' immune system was strong but the hospitals would be overwhelmed if numbers of affected persons increases as this virus was transferred rapidly.

Government had directed masses to avoid public gatherings and stop educational activities till the complete elimination of coronavirus from the country, he said.

The hostels of colleges and universities were turned into quarantines to accommodate the affected persons, he further mentioned.

Replying to a question he recommended that T cell receptor (TCR) was the major test to detect coronavirus in human body but not every patient of flu needed to get through this test.

