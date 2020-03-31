UrduPoint.com
Opposition Should Play Role To Defeat Coronavirus: Provincial Minister For Information And Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 04:28 PM

Opposition should play role to defeat coronavirus: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Tuesday that as soon Shehbaz Sharif returned from London, it was expected that he would play a positive role in fighting out dreadful coronavirus but he as usual continue to object every anti-corona measure by the governmen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Tuesday that as soon Shehbaz Sharif returned from London, it was expected that he would play a positive role in fighting out dreadful coronavirus but he as usual continue to object every anti-corona measure by the government.

In a press statement, he said that instead of giving a positive input in government's strategy to cope with the virus, unfortunately, the opposition was criticizing the government steps against coronavirus and even resorting to poisonous propaganda at a time when the nation needed more care, safety and encouragement, and "I think, such approach of the opposition in this tribulation is more dangerous than COVID-19 itself.

" The Minister urged the opposition to play its due role in and out of the parliament as corona could be defeated through joint efforts and unity.

He also refuted vehemently the opposition's accusation that actual number of corona-infected patients in the country was being concealed.

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan hoped that Pakistanis would soon get rid of this calamitythrough joint efforts, adding that Pakistan Armed Force were well cooperating withthe Federal and provincial governments to protect the people from fatal virus.

