MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Saturday said the opposition should realize the severity of coronavirus and not to put the lives of people at risk for their political gains.

The government was not afraid of their public meetings as no government could be removed by holding rallies, he said while talking to different delegations during the visit of his constituency.

The government was too much concerned about the human lives as the second wave of coronavirus was becoming worse, he added.

Qureshi observed that the opposition parties had no legal or ethical right to hold public meetings after the court's direction endorsing the government decision. They were doing politics for their personal benefits and that was why they wanted to create unrest in the country.

Holding of public meetings amid the coronavirus indicated the opposition leaders' undemocratic and irresponsible attitude, he said, adding all the political parties should follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the COVID-19.

Qureshi said the incumbent government was striving hard to keep the pubic lives safe as the second wave of coronavirus was becoming dangerous. On the contrary, the opposition was not playing a responsible role, he added.

The minister said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer for Pakistan and some powers did not want its completion. "Our's as well as the entire region's future is linked to the mega project, and the government has firm the resolve to complete it.

" He said China was also well aware of the importance of the mega project. Both Pakistan and China would ensure its security, he added.

Qurehi lamented that the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had caused huge loss to the country by not appointing a foreign minister for four and a half years. The PML-N regime's policy was defective due to which Pakistan had face isolation at the global level.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, understood the importance of foreign policy. He gave full attention to the foreign affairs, and now Pakistan had gained high importance status at international level.

He said the prime minister's recent visit to Afghanistan was very successful. Pakistan was trying its best for peace in Afghanistan and stability in the whole region. The Afghan Peace Process had entered into its final stage. The talks in that regard were also in progress in Doha , he added.

He said Pakistan, from the very first day, was of the view that peace in Afghanistan could only be restored by talks and not through the use of force. "Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated the same message during his recent visit to Afghanistan." Pakistan, he said, would continue to its efforts and assistance for durable peace in Afghanistan. "We also focused on expanding bilateral relations," he added.

In different sessions in Kabul, he said, both the sides also expressed the desire to enhance trade ties and regional coordination.

Qureshi spent a busy day in the constituency and expressed condolences with the people whose dear ones have died.