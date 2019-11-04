Opposition should refrain from criticizing state institutions in public: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Monday urged the opposition leaders to refrain from criticizing state institutions in public, as JUI-F chief's so-called Azadi March is giving negative image of the country to the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Monday urged the opposition leaders to refrain from criticizing state institutions in public, as JUI-F chief's so-called Azadi March is giving negative image of the country to the world.

Talking to a private news channel, Senator Faisal Javed said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would never allow JUI-F and other opposition leaders to use inappropriate language for national institutions and Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting public sympathies.

Senator Faisal said, "We will welcome opposition leaders to resolved their reservations through Parliamentary forum, adding that the opposition always used to come in the Parliament for discussing production orders instead of discussing public issues", he added.

Faisal Javed said differences and issues should be resolved politically, expressing confidence the JUI-F chief will adopt a reconciliatory approach.

He said the government fully facilitated the protest of the JUI-F, allowing them to exercise their democratic right to protest.

He said that the Kashmir issue has been put aside since the Maulana Fazlur Rehman started his Azadi March plan, which was a great injustice with the Kashmiri people.