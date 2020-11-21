UrduPoint.com
Opposition Should Refrain From Playing With People's Lives; Governor

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Saturday said that the opposition should refrain from playing with the lives of people by holding rallies.

Addressing the media along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan after hosting a luncheon at Governor's House on Saturday, he said the opposition rallies could lead spread of coronavirus at a large scale in the country.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not holding rallies and large gatherings because of the pandemic, adding that it was not right time for politics or rallies. He said it had become the norm for the opposition to give priority to political and personal interests instead of the national issues. He said the whole world was going for a lockdown because of coronavirus. He said that protest and rallies of the opposition was not in the interest of the country.

The Punjab governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was much concerned about the common man. The PM had adopted the policy of smart lockdown and it had already yielded positive results, he added. The government had already given a national plan on coronavirus in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which was everyone's responsibility to implement.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony regarding Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen, he said that solution to all problems of Muslims was in following the Holy Qur'an and the path given by Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH). He said non-Muslims also learn from the Holy Qur'an. "I have made it compulsory in all the universities of Punjab to study the Qur'an with translation." He said that the doors of Governor's House were opened on the deserving and needy children.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that if the opposition held a rally in province, the law would defiantly take its course. The opposition should work for implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent corona instead of holding rallies, she added. The opposition had put people's lives at stake, she added. She said coronavirus was not differentiating between the opposition and the government.

She said that the Child Protection Bureau was a blessing for the needy children. She maintained that the Bureau was playing an important role in education and training of children. She said that children were the hope and future of the nation, adding that the state would be the guardian of deserving children.

