UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Should Refrain From Undue Criticism: Sadaqat Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 11:00 AM

Opposition should refrain from undue criticism: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday urged opposition should refrain from undue criticism and support the government for legislation regarding extension of Chief of Army Staff and other institutional reforms.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the attitude of opposition in the Parliament is undemocratic and unacceptable, adding, opposition is working for their personal interests instead of country interests so they should focus on welfare of state in the parliament.

Sadaqat urged the opposition to come forward and help government to run the parliament smoothly as it is also their responsibility. It is essential for a democratic state that all parties should protect and promote the national interest of the country.

He said opposition parties should stop hatching conspiracies against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Sadaqat said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the first government which has raised the importance of social welfare and uplifted voice of the under-privileged sections of society.

PTI is committed to make Pakistan according to the vision of Jinnah and Iqbal, he mentioned.

He said our main focus is to pay special attention to institutional strength for better governance and to work for better of common people.

He said people have given us mandate and our government would complete its constitutional tenure and would protect the trust of the people wholeheartedly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Parliament All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Ensuring road safety a global need

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 17, 2019 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Opposition parties get united against Modi govt ov ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of &quot;J ..

12 hours ago

France's pensions chief resigns as strike frustrat ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.