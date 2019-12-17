Opposition should refrain from undue criticism: Sadaqat Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday urged opposition should refrain from undue criticism and support the government for legislation regarding extension of Chief of Army Staff and other institutional reforms.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the attitude of opposition in the Parliament is undemocratic and unacceptable, adding, opposition is working for their personal interests instead of country interests so they should focus on welfare of state in the parliament.

Sadaqat urged the opposition to come forward and help government to run the parliament smoothly as it is also their responsibility. It is essential for a democratic state that all parties should protect and promote the national interest of the country.

He said opposition parties should stop hatching conspiracies against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Sadaqat said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the first government which has raised the importance of social welfare and uplifted voice of the under-privileged sections of society.

PTI is committed to make Pakistan according to the vision of Jinnah and Iqbal, he mentioned.

He said our main focus is to pay special attention to institutional strength for better governance and to work for better of common people.

He said people have given us mandate and our government would complete its constitutional tenure and would protect the trust of the people wholeheartedly.