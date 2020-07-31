UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Should Shun Politics Of Deceit: Usman Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Opposition should shun politics of deceit: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that those engaged in negative politics in the backdrop of COVID- 9 pandemic have faced defeat.

The opposition should shun their politics of deceit and stop point-scoring over the coronavirus, he added.

In his statement, the CM maintained that anti-corona policy had proved successful and the smart lockdown helped in overcoming the pandemic.

It was sanguine that the anti-coronavirus policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been acknowledged at the global level, he asserted.

Usman Buzdar said that opposition had no strategy as they have also lost their credibility in the public.

He said that opposition leaders engaged in making tall claims had done nothing practically.

The government had undertaken timely decisions while the opposition tried to weaken national unity, the chief minister concluded.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violation in Syria, T ..

8 minutes ago

Report Finds New Zealand Forces Misled Authorities ..

8 minutes ago

EU Welcomes Release of 6 Bahai Community Members A ..

8 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

1 hour ago

China star Wu Lei 'turns down Premier League' to s ..

8 minutes ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB's Chief Financial Offi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.