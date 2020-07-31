Opposition should shun politics of deceit: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said that those engaged in negative politics in the backdrop of COVID- 9 pandemic have faced defeat.

The opposition should shun their politics of deceit and stop point-scoring over the coronavirus, he added.

In his statement, the CM maintained that anti-corona policy had proved successful and the smart lockdown helped in overcoming the pandemic.

It was sanguine that the anti-coronavirus policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been acknowledged at the global level, he asserted.

Usman Buzdar said that opposition had no strategy as they have also lost their credibility in the public.

He said that opposition leaders engaged in making tall claims had done nothing practically.

The government had undertaken timely decisions while the opposition tried to weaken national unity, the chief minister concluded.