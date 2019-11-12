UrduPoint.com
Opposition Should Stop Blame Game; Focus On Welfare Of Common Masses: Nadeem Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :MPA Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek e insaf's coming into power as victorious party in the general election 2018 had disturbed and irritated the opposition in the country.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that opposition leaders blamed the ruling party for deteriorating the country's image across the world by arresting the corrupt leaders though they were infamous for doing minor jobs in abroad and holding residential permits.

PTI has exhibited a great gesture to provide the best health facilities to the ex-prime minister who was charged for looting national exchequer, the high courts had granted Mian Nawaz Sharif bail in Al-Azizia corruption reference, he added.

The public was aware of Imran Khan's loyalty with masses, the incumbent premier has no intention to take a political revenge from any party rather he ordered the concerned health minister to take a proper care of the ailing former prime minister, he uttered.

While replying to a question he urged the opposition leaders to stop playing blame-game and focus on the welfare of a common man.

