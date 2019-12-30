UrduPoint.com
Opposition Should Stop Blame-game: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Monday asked opposition parties to stop blame game as their tactics to halt the accountability process would go in vain

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi on Monday asked opposition parties to stop blame game as their tactics to halt the accountability process would go in vain.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI came into power as victorious party in the general election 2018, adding that the government was fully focusing on the welfare of a common man.

The public was aware of Imran Khan's loyalty with masses and the premier has no intention to take revenge from any political party.

The prime minister, he said , had directed the health minister to take proper care of the ailing former prime minister Muhammmad Nawaz Sharif, he added.

