ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Waleed Iqbal Monday said the opposition parties should stop hatching conspiracies against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its announced coronavirus relief packages for the poor.

Talking to private news channel, he said the opposition parties should support the incumbent government in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

He said financial aid of Rs 12,000 to each needy family has so far been distributed transparently.Such a rapid and transparent program of financial aid had never been launched in the history of Pakistan, he added.

Iqbal said the opposition parties were merely paying lip-service and were trying to divide the attention of people in this time of trial instead of standing beside them.

He said that unfortunately, opposition tried to do politics over coronavirus pandemic, adding, Opposition parties left the poor masses alone in this difficult time. It doesn't suit to opposition to politicize an important national issue like corona, he added.

He said on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, people belonging to different segments of the society joined the tiger force.

He said the government was striving hard to provide every possible relief to the poor masses amidst the challenge posed by coronavirus.