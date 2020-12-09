Opposition should stop playing with peoples’ lives in the name of democracy, says Asad Umar

(@fidahassanain)

The planning minister says NCOC will hold meeting by tomorrow with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2020) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that opposition should stop playing with the people’s lives in the name of democracy.

Asad Umar said the opposition parties appearing as irresponsible despite severe second wave of Covid-19.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of National Command and Operations Center (NCOC).

“National Coordination Committee (NCC) will hold meeting by tomorrow with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to review situation of coronavirus in the country,” said Asad Umar, pointing out that the whole world appreciated Pakistan’s policy over Covid-19 during the first phase.

“We have to formulate a strategy considering the future,” he added.

He also stated that the percentage of corona cases increased tremendously in the past two months in Pakistan.

“The country is reporting an average of 60 deaths on daily basis,” he further said, pointing out that several health workers were diagnosed with Covid-19 virus while treating patients.

He further said people were unfortunately ignoring coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which resulted in surge in infections.

Asad Umar further stated that public gatherings contribute to the spread of coronavirus.

“Coronavirus will spread if ten, twenty thousand people are gathered at one place. Our political leaders are not telling people to follow SOPs. Democracy does not mean that political leadership is allowed to play with the health of people. Democracy is for the development and prosperity of people,” he said.

Pakistan recorded 60 Coronavirus deaths and 2,963 new positive cases in one day.

National Command and Control Center (NCOC) had earlier reported that around 2,963 cases of coronavirus were reported while 60 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 8,547.

The total number of confirmed cases reached to 426,412.