Opposition should submit record of foreign funding: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Opposition parties including PML-N and PPP should submit their record of foreign funding as both parties had their hidden accounts.

Talking to private news channel, the minister said that an Applicant Akber Owais Baber had submitted the application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'s scrutiny committee for true implementation of its recommendation about the foreign funding case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had showed its serious concern with the scrutiny committee regarding the foreign funding case, he added.

The minister said PTI had submitted its report with all proofs and called for an action against the opposition's hidden accounts.

Election Commission of Pakistan was a constitutional institution and working without any political pressure in PTI tenure, he added.

Farrukh said PML-N and PPP did not submitted their records so far and PTI government would not provide any safe way to them to fled without any proof.

Since 2017, PML-N had not submitted its foreign funding report to the scrutiny committee, he added.