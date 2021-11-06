UrduPoint.com

Opposition Should Support Govt In Controlling Price Hike: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the opposition should become a part of the parliament and support government in controlling the price hike perpetrated due to the global inflation

He was talking to media persons after laying foundation stone of Government Girls' Degree College in Chak No.267-RB Jalandhar Araian near Dijkot here on Saturday night.

He said that opposition was attempting to sabotage the sincere efforts of the government to control inflation and accomplish other public welfare projects. He said that the opposition cannot blackmail the government through its unjustified long marches and protest rallies adding that opposition's march will also fizzle out very soon.

Underlining the importance of education, he said that we could somehow manage to travel on dilapidated roads but without education we could not respectably survive in the community of nations.

Unlike male students, he argued that the female students cannot travel to their educational institutions in far-flung areas. He said we must focus on maximum girls schools and colleges in far-flung rural areas.

The SAPM said that he had conceived this idea in April and now after six months he was laying its foundation stone. He said that he had also played a pivotal role in the up-gradation of at least 45 schools and colleges in this constituency.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said that he intended to establish a university and make concerted efforts to achieve this objective. He told that yet two other colleges were being constructed in this constituency which will provide adequate educational facilities to the inhabitants of this area. He announced that Dijkot Road would be dualized very soon which will usher a new era of development and prosperity in addition to weeding out poverty and unemployment.

About inflation, he said that it was a natural outcome of coronavirus pandemic and global meltdown adding that despite of this daunting situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a food relief package of Rs.120 billion to the 12 million families. Similarly, Ehsaas programme had also been launched while cheapest possible loans were being provided for the construction of houses. Moreover, health cards, labor cards and Kisaan cards had been introduced to mitigate the miseries.

Dr Shahbaz Gill held responsible Sindh government for the current sugar crisis and said that sugar mills in Punjab start crushing from November but the sugar mills in Sindh have to start sugarcane crushing in October as the crop was ready for harvesting in that province where people were compelled to buy this daily use item at exorbitant rates.

