Opposition Showed Irresponsible Behaviour During Joint Session Of Parliament: Shehryar Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

Opposition showed irresponsible behaviour during joint session of Parliament: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Frontier Region and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said opposition did not show responsible behaviour during the joint session of the Parliament, addressed by President Dr Arif Alvi on the issue of Kashmir.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he said opposition parties just chanted slogans for seeking production orders for their accused leaders in corruption cases throughout the session.

The minister said the purpose of this joint session was to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir and give a strong message to the world that Pakistan was standing by their Kashmiri brethren and its moral, political and diplomatic support was with them.

He said the opposition was just trying to build pressure through negative agendas against the government in order halt the ongoing accountability process against their leaders involved in corruption cases.

He said every body would be dealt equally as per law of the land.

The minister said Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested more than 2,000 people in a year, but no political party had its raised vice for them.

The ANF arrested Rana Sanaullah on drugs recovery from his car, he said and declared the government had nothing to do with that matter.

Shehryar Afridi said when the PTI government came into power, the country's economy was in bad shape adding PTI leadership took bold steps to put it the on the right track.

Moreover, he said the government had launched many a programmes like "Ehsas" and "Sehat Insaf Card" for the downtrodden segments of the society.

