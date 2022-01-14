UrduPoint.com

Opposition Showed Non Serious Attitude In Parliament: CM

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Opposition showed non serious attitude in Parliament: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the opposition parties had shown non serious, anti-parliamentary and undemocratic attitude in the National Assembly session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the opposition parties had shown non serious, anti-parliamentary and undemocratic attitude in the National Assembly session.

In a statement, the CM said the failed opposition had again broken the parliamentary traditions. The hullaballoo made by the opposition parties indicated their frustration and also showed their moral bankruptcy.

The incompetent opposition was only trying to score points, he added.

The undemocratic attitude of the opposition parties was reprehensible and it would continue to bewail, he maintained.

The finance amendment bill had not burdened the common man. The job of the opposition was limited to misleading the people for personal benefits, he added.

He said the politically unemployed were engaged in propaganda to vent their frustration. It was time to transform the country as the era of false politics was all but over, concluded the CM.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Punjab Job Man Moral All Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report ov ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report over patient's death

1 minute ago
 Pakistan committed to provide all out support to A ..

Pakistan committed to provide all out support to Afghan people: Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Police, public relation vital to curb crime: IGP

Police, public relation vital to curb crime: IGP

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report ab ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about torturing boy

1 minute ago
 Two social media companies get registrations with ..

Two social media companies get registrations with PTA

45 minutes ago
 Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa ..

Australia to detain Djokovic after cancelling visa

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.