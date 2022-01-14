Opposition showed non serious attitude in Parliament: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the opposition parties had shown non serious, anti-parliamentary and undemocratic attitude in the National Assembly session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday said the opposition parties had shown non serious, anti-parliamentary and undemocratic attitude in the National Assembly session.

In a statement, the CM said the failed opposition had again broken the parliamentary traditions. The hullaballoo made by the opposition parties indicated their frustration and also showed their moral bankruptcy.

The incompetent opposition was only trying to score points, he added.

The undemocratic attitude of the opposition parties was reprehensible and it would continue to bewail, he maintained.

The finance amendment bill had not burdened the common man. The job of the opposition was limited to misleading the people for personal benefits, he added.

He said the politically unemployed were engaged in propaganda to vent their frustration. It was time to transform the country as the era of false politics was all but over, concluded the CM.