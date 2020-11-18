UrduPoint.com
Opposition Showing Irresponsibility For Adopting SOPs Of COIVD-19: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the opposition parties were showing irresponsibility for adopting Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during their public gatherings to contain the coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the opposition parties were showing irresponsibility for adopting Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during their public gatherings to contain the coronavirus.

The opposition had not followed SOPs during its political meeting in Manshera which caused serious spreading of COVID-19, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the people should avoid attending the public gatherings and the government had already cancelled its political activities in the country that would help containing the outbreak of the deadly virus.

He said the awareness campaign had already launched to educate the masses regarding the pandemic and urged the people to adopt the precautionary measures in routine matters to control the coronavirus successfully.

Shibli Faraz said the decision would be made in the coming days for closure of educational institutions in the country. Due to election drive in Gilgit-Baltistan, the COVID-19 was speedy spreading in the area, he added.

Replying to a question, the minister said the GB people had rejected the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the polls.

Due to prudent policies of the government, the country's economy was improving, but it could be affected in a second wave of coronavrius, he added.

