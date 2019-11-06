UrduPoint.com
Opposition Shows Reluctance In Parliamentary Committee Set Up For Election Rigging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

Opposition shows reluctance in parliamentary committee set up for election rigging

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Sawati on Tuesday said that opposition showed reluctance in the parliamentary committee set up for rigging in the election.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition never bothered about the issue in the past although the Prime Minister Imran Khan has said on many occasion to open any constituency if someone has any apprehensions.

He said the opposition has never approached any forum for redressal of its issues pertaining to polls rigging.

Regarding JUI-F chief Fazl ur Rehman, he said Maulana himself is not clear about his political agenda and he is demanding the resignation of an elected prime minister which is totally unconstitutional.

Replying to a question about Pervaiz Rasheed's tweet on his social media account, the minister said he has made an irrelevant statement and the accountability processes would continue in the larger interest of the country and people.

