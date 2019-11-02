Opposition site-in inviting Martial Law: KP Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday said that the opposition sit-in is actually an aim to invite Martial law in the country.

He said this while talking to media men at his home town Abbottabad. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the govt is no afraid of the opposition Darna as they have no agenda rather to compel bringing the Martial Law by creating law and order situation.

He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan has elected when PTI got majority of votes in the 2018 election and JUI (F) chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman was beaten by a young politician.

He termed the opposition Darna is to safeguard massive corruption and want to get NROs but the Prime Minister Imran Khan has already clarified to them that no NROs would be given to the opposition leadership currently facing trials in the courts.

He said the incumbent government has succeeded in ensuring transparency in every public sector institutions besides working sincerely to address the problem of the people they are facing since long.