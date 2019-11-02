UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Site-in Inviting Martial Law: KP Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:46 PM

Opposition site-in inviting Martial Law: KP Speaker

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday said that the opposition sit-in is actually an aim to invite Martial law in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday said that the opposition sit-in is actually an aim to invite Martial law in the country.

He said this while talking to media men at his home town Abbottabad. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the govt is no afraid of the opposition Darna as they have no agenda rather to compel bringing the Martial Law by creating law and order situation.

He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan has elected when PTI got majority of votes in the 2018 election and JUI (F) chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman was beaten by a young politician.

He termed the opposition Darna is to safeguard massive corruption and want to get NROs but the Prime Minister Imran Khan has already clarified to them that no NROs would be given to the opposition leadership currently facing trials in the courts.

He said the incumbent government has succeeded in ensuring transparency in every public sector institutions besides working sincerely to address the problem of the people they are facing since long.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martial Law Abbottabad Law And Order Young 2018 Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Court extends till Nov 16 judicial remand of Rana ..

4 minutes ago

Another train inferno victim dies in Multan

2 minutes ago

Chairperson HRCP calls for proper implementation o ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

2 minutes ago

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 57 Taliban Militants Killed in Security O ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.