Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have held the government as responsible while Bilawal Bhutto also says that it would have been better if the administration had informed the tourists about weather conditions in Murree.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 8th, 2022) The Opposition leaders on Saturday strongly criticized the PTI government over deaths of citizens in Murree amid heavy snowfall.

They held the government as responsible for the deaths of the citizens, saying that the government authorities should have made proper arrangements for the tourists.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed sorrow over the deaths of tourists in Murree, saying that it happened due to the negligence of the administration concerned.

Shahbaz said the event has exposed the incumbent government, which "cannot even handle a traffic situation". He asked the government as to why arrangements were not made to save lives of the people.

He said, "Whether the present government deserve to be in power if it cannot handle 1,000 cars? Why the government did not know about it when tourists were heading towards [Murree] in such huge numbers?"

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that the entire nation was sad over deaths of the citizens in Murree.

He said that the administration should have informed the tourists earlier about weather situation in

Murree, and urged it to start rescue operation for the tourists.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said the government should not just count the number of tourists as it was responsible to make necessary arrangements for them as well.

At least 21 people were died and many others are still stranded there after heavy snowfall in Murree. The Federal government deployed Pakistan Army for the rescue operation and the Punjab government also declared emergency there.