Opposition slams KP govt for indebting provincial kitty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The joint opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday strongly criticized the provincial government for making the province indebted to the tune of Rs1400 billion and termed it violation of financial rights of KPK people.

Ikhtiar Ali of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) said the provincial government has no money to pay salaries to public sector employees, adding that PTI government has ruined the provincial economy.

He also slammed PTI chairman Imran Khan and said in a recent interview to a foreign media, IK took another U-turn on his previous stance against the USA.

Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party Sardar Hussain Babak said that PTI has destroyed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and handed over the province to militants.

Babak said PTI government miserably fail to take up the NFC award issue with the Federal government, adding that despite passage of four years, the award could not be issued.

He demanded to constitute the House committee over the issues of shortage and even unavailability of gas in the province besides deteriorating law and order situation, increasing inflation and unemployment.

Referring to the law and order situation in the province, he said that people are forced to stage protests for peace in their areas, adding that politicians were receiving calls from extortionists.

He also pointed out increasing inflation and unemployment in the province and said the KP government was restoring to use of power against protesters to keep them silent against the injustices being done to them.

Khushdil Khan Advocate of ANP suggested that the finance department should give a briefing on the financial situation of the province, adding after that the opposition would be able to support the government for the rights of the province.

Responding to opposition, Minister for Labor Shaukat Yousafzai hinted at possible enforcement of Governor Rule in KP by the federal government. PTI would go for fresh general elections instead of Governor Rule, he asserted.

He said that during the Imran Khan's era, Rs 68 billion were received in terms of electricity net profit. Today, inflation rate has surged to 56 percent and the Dollar became more stronger against Pak rupee.

Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash said that for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has functionalized 35 new colleges this year, while 12 colleges were functionalized last year.

While responding to a question of Shagufta Malik of ANP he said that KP government was taking measures to purge the educational institutions from use of narcotics. He said that laws were being implemented and awareness seminars and workshops being organized for students.

Later, Panel of the chairman Idrees Khattak adjourned the preceding till December 5, at 2pm due to lack of quorum.