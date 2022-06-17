Opposition slams KP govt over printing of PTI flag on budget document; unfair distribution of funds

The joint opposition parties in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Friday lashed out at the provincial government over the PTI's flag on copies of budget document, breach of promises made with tribal districts, unfair distribution of development funds, reduction of powers of local body representatives and forest fires

During the assembly proceedings chaired by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, Jamaat-e-Islami member Inayatullah initiating discussion on provincial budget for the financial year 2022-23 said that printing of PTI's flag on budget documents exposed the so-called transparency being claimed by the provincial government.

He said that printing of the political party's flag on budget documents was unprecedented and against the parliamentary tradition and it was published with money exchequers rather than party funds.

He said that the targets of Federal revenue and foreign aid were not achieved while the government paid billions of rupees to parliamentarians. He demanded CPEC alternative route for Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur and Chitral.

He criticized the former federal government for not initiating any considerable project in the merged districts and said that how many damaged houses, schools and hospitals were reconstructed in these areas.

He said the KP government didn't give any good news to tribal people in the budget and kept them deprived.

Awami National Party (ANP), parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak said that PTI had turned the political war into a personal war, adding that was it permissible or illegal to advertise a political party on budget document.

He said that the total budget is Rs. 1332 billion while the forward through was Rs 1308 billion. The government did not have money for completion of development schemes and contractors were waiting for payment of their outstanding dues.

Babak said that PTI government illegally and unconstitutionally reduced the power of districts governments adding that 1400 persons were recruited in Information department on Rs 25,000 monthly stipend for propagation of their own agenda which was also illegal.

PML-N's Sardar Khan said that 75 roads in his constituency PK-3 were dilapidated.

He said there was water problem in the area as well, adding that the provincial government presented anti people budget.

The money allocated for the former FATA could not be spent there and no major project could be started by the government during the past few years.

JUI member Rehana Ismail while discussing the budget said that Rs 418.2 billion development budget includes 43 billion current budget. She said that increasing the taxes was an injustice.

For the poor province, she said the government didn't allocate anything considerable in the agriculture sector and industries.

She said that people had to wait for months to avail health card facility. She said that the Chief Minister who claimed KP a "Khudar" province had promised to provide funds to the opposition women, but it was not implemented.

JUI member Hafiz Issam Al Deen said that the rights of the people were not being protected even in the state of Madinah. He said that funds should be distributed fairly, otherwise the tug-of-war would continue.