Opposition staged drama against Punjab budget presentation: CM Hamza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said the opposition and the Punjab Assembly speaker staged a drama against presentation of provincial budget; however, they were exposed before people.

Chairing a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party at 90 Shahra Quaid-e-Azam on Wednesday, he said that the government enjoyed a numerical majority in the assembly.

Addressing the meeting, Hamza Shehbaz said that some egoists had been creating crisis for over last three months and now hurdles had been created in presentation of the budget for the last three days.

These elements were playing with the rules and the law; however, their tactics failed and the provincial budget was presented on Wednesday. He said that maximum relief had been given to people in the budget.

The journey of serving the people would continue, he promised. The situation was difficult but as the PML-N led government had resolved load-shedding and other issues in the past, it would continue to work day and night to heal the wounds of people, said Hamza Shehbaz.

The government was standing with the guardians of the constitution and the law. During the election of the chief minister, the members of the assembly were kicked and punched by uniformed private force members, and everyone knew how the thugs in the House thrashed the deputy speaker.

Hamza Shehbaz said it would be a relief budget for people of the province. He said that not a single penny corruption was proved against him during the last four years.

Provincial Law Minister Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan said that every possible effort was made for reconciliation and the budget was put on hold due to childish behaviour of the opposition. The governor held the constitutional and legal authority to decide the time and place of the meeting, he added.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers and PML-N and PPP MPAs.