Opposition stages protest during PA budget session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The members of opposition in Punjab Assembly Friday staged protest during the speech of provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht when he was presenting the budget 2019-20.

The opposition surrounded the dais of the PA speaker and raised slogans against the government. They also torn down the copies of budget 2019-20.