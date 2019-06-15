UrduPoint.com
Opposition Stages Protest During PA Budget Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:11 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The members of opposition in Punjab Assembly Friday staged protest during the speech of provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht when he was presenting the budget 2019-20.

The opposition surrounded the dais of the PA speaker and raised slogans against the government. They also torn down the copies of budget 2019-20.

