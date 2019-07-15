UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Opposition Stages Protest In PA Over Non-issuance Of Hamza Shahbaz's Production Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:28 PM

Opposition stages protest in PA over non-issuance of Hamza Shahbaz's production orders

The opposition in the Punjab Assembly (PA) on Monday staged a strong protest over non-issuance of production orders of the Leader of the Opposition in the PA and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior politician Hamza Shahbaz and MPA Salman Rafiq

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) The opposition in the Punjab Assembly (PA) on Monday staged a strong protest over non-issuance of production orders of the Leader of the Opposition in the PA and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior politician Hamza Shahbaz and MPA Salman Rafiq.Former provincial law minister and opposition MPA Rana Mashhood pointed out at the production orders of PTI's Aleem Khan that he had been under the custody of the NAB for 100 days while 80 days in the assembly.He was member of four parliamentary committees�and so for him the doors of the jail were opened from 10pm to 11pm," he said, while urging PTI members to "openly tell under whose pressure" [such moves are being made]."Tell us who is creating obstacles [in obeying] high traditions of the assembly�We will stop [them] and stand by your side," he went on to say.

"Nawaz Sharif has been put behind bars over false accusation, and the judge has confessed, why a judicial commission is not being formed [to probe the matter?" he asked.Mashhood demanded production orders of Hamza, and warned to halt proceedings of the House till the demand is not accepted.Reacting to the protest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan stated that the productions orders would be issued for only those who are political workers, and not for "looters of foreign aid and stealers.""No production orders will be issued for any thief, robber or money launderer�I will expose the status of the Sharif brothers in the House�these orders are only for those who are political prisoners," he said.Meanwhile, the deputy speaker of the House adjourned the session for unspecified period.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest National Accountability Bureau Hamza Shahbaz Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Law Minister Money Muslim From Punjab Assembly Opposition

Recent Stories

Syrian Red Crescent Sends Humanitarian Food Convoy ..

3 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashm ..

6 minutes ago

State of Emergency Imposed in Russia's Trans-Baika ..

6 minutes ago

Exhibition of top Thai Brands to be held in Karach ..

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

6 minutes ago

Fourteen killed in building collapse as monsoon ba ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.