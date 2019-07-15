(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) The opposition in the Punjab Assembly (PA) on Monday staged a strong protest over non-issuance of production orders of the Leader of the Opposition in the PA and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior politician Hamza Shahbaz and MPA Salman Rafiq.Former provincial law minister and opposition MPA Rana Mashhood pointed out at the production orders of PTI's Aleem Khan that he had been under the custody of the NAB for 100 days while 80 days in the assembly.He was member of four parliamentary committees�and so for him the doors of the jail were opened from 10pm to 11pm," he said, while urging PTI members to "openly tell under whose pressure" [such moves are being made]."Tell us who is creating obstacles [in obeying] high traditions of the assembly�We will stop [them] and stand by your side," he went on to say.

"Nawaz Sharif has been put behind bars over false accusation, and the judge has confessed, why a judicial commission is not being formed [to probe the matter?" he asked.Mashhood demanded production orders of Hamza, and warned to halt proceedings of the House till the demand is not accepted.Reacting to the protest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan stated that the productions orders would be issued for only those who are political workers, and not for "looters of foreign aid and stealers.""No production orders will be issued for any thief, robber or money launderer�I will expose the status of the Sharif brothers in the House�these orders are only for those who are political prisoners," he said.Meanwhile, the deputy speaker of the House adjourned the session for unspecified period.