Opposition stages protests to protect its corruption: minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said the opposition had nothing to do with public problems as they only staged protests to protect their corruption and money laundering.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that looters and plunders were gathered under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He added opposition's designs would be foiled.

The minister maintained that opposition was trying to hatch conspiracies against national institutions, adding that the corrupt mafia wanted to bring people on the streets to get NRO.

He mentioned that the government did not create any hurdle in the PDM's public gathering in Gujrawala.

He said Pakistan would continue its journey towards a stable economy in the next three years under the magnificent leadership of Prime Minister Imran Kahn. He said people of Pakistan hadgiven a mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan for eradication of corruption and thePakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would expose corrupt elements of the country at every cost.