The opposition parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Monday staged a walk-out from the Senate against changing of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar's house into a shelter home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The opposition parties, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Monday staged a walk-out from the Senate against changing of PML-N leader Ishaq Dar's house into a shelter home.

Speaking on a point of order,Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said the move to change Ishaq Dar's house into a shelter home was not acceptable.

Indian Prime Minister Narendera Modi had threatened making Pakistan a barren land by abrogating the Indus Water Treaty and the government had not taken any step to counter it, he alleged.

The opposition come into the House after some time and took part in proceedings.