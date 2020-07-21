Opposition stages walkout to protest against disappearance of Matiullah Jan

Opposition parties on Tuesday staged a symbolic walkout from the National Assembly against alleged abduction of veteran journalist Matiullah Jan

Speaking on a point of order, leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Naveed Qamar expressed serious concern over the alleged manhandling and kidnapping of the journalist.

"We strongly condemn the targetting of a working journalist and propose a symbolic walkout," he said.

Khawaja Asif of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said freedom of press was the basic element of democracy, which was protected in the Constitution.

Responding to a point of order, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said whatever action had been taken, it was supposed to be in line with the law.

However, it would be better to get a formal response from the Ministry of Interior so that all details of the issue could be shared with the House.

He said as far as the matter of freedom of expression was concerned, not only the opposition but the government also fully believed in freedom of expression as it was enshrined in the Constitution.

Later, the opposition staged a symbolic walkout and returned to the house after some time to participate in regular proceedings.

Agha Hassan Baloch of Balochistan National Party (BNP) apprised the House of some incidents of target killings that took place in different parts of the province, including killing of Abdul Khaliq Baloch and Rasheed Baloch.

He said some elements wanted to disrupt the peaceful environment and create law and order situation in Balochistan for their nefarious designs. He condemned the Turbat blast.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri observed that it was the prime responsibility of the government to ensure law and order there and arrest the killers at the earliest. He said all minorities living in Pakistan had complete protection in the constitution.

On a point of order, Attaullah of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suggested the government to open the catering industry and marriage halls under certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced by the government in the wake of coronavirus, as millions of peoples' employment was linked with this business.

On another point of order, Munawara Bibi Baloch of PTI complained against forced closure of shops in Quetta in the name of coronavirus SOPs by the local administration. She said the business community was fully following the SOPs but they were still facing undue pressure from the administration.

The deputy speaker referred the matter to the concerned Standing Committee.

On a point of order, Muhammad Alamgir Khan of PTI said movement of inter-provincial public service transport was banned in the Sindh province for the last several months, while it was operating in all other provinces.

He asked the provincial government to allow the inter-provincial movement of the public transport to facilitate the masses as Eidul Azha was around the corner.

He assured that the transporters would fully comply with the COVID-19 SOPs introduced by the government.

Later, PPP lawmakers created ruckus in the house when the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri gave the floor to Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada of PML-N to speak on a point of order.

The opposition wanted the Deputy Speaker to let Abdul Qadir Patel of PPP take the floor and speak first but Suri refused to do so while insisting that he will not allow a group of legislators to dictate him.

As the opposition kept insisting, the chair suspended proceedings of the house for ten minutes.

Later, when the house resumed its proceedings, legislator Riaz Hussain Pirzada drew attention towards the locust attacks on crops. On his urging, the Deputy Speaker directed that Minister for food Security should lay report before the house on this matter.

MNA Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali urged the government to take notice of the helpless situation in which people were caught after bursting of a glacier in his area of Chitral.

He said the government should direct telecommunication companies to provide 3g and 4g services in his area as students needed good internet for their online studies.

Legislator of Muttajida Qaumi Movement Usama Qadri asked the government to take action against an officer of revenue department who was seeking bribes from businessmen in Karachi.

The textile mills owners were saying that they will be forced to close their businesses and leave the country if the present state of affairs persisted, he told.

After his speech, opposition member Agha Rafiullah pointed out lack of quorum in an apparent effort to stop Minister for Communications Murad Saeed from speaking.

As the treasury benches could not muster number of members needed for quorum, the chair adjourned proceedings of the house before time, without taking up the remaining legislative agenda.