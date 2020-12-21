UrduPoint.com
Opposition Staging 'drama' To Get NRO: Vawda

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:50 PM

Opposition staging 'drama' to get NRO: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Monday said the opposition's drama of public gatherings was aimed at getting an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government but they would not succeed in their objective.

They were using different tactics to pressure the government and one of those was resignation from the assemblies, which they would never do, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister dared the opposition parties to tender their resignation from assemblies without any delay as they would not get any relief in corruption cases, which their leaders had got registered against each other during their tenures in government.

He said the present government was not responsible for the problems being faced by country for the last over 70 years. However, it was making efforts to resolve the same.

Replying to a question, Faisal Vawda said the government was taking all-out steps to contain the coronavirus, but the opposition was doing politics over the matter and by holding public gatherings they were instrumental in the further spread of the deadly virus.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership did not believe in the politics of inheritance and on the contrary the opposition leaders having inherited the parties were out to derail the whole system for protecting their personal interests.

To another query, he said it was Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had issued 'Fatwas' (decrees) against the Pakistan Peoples Party's leadership and declared those of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz traitors, but he later joined their governments. It spoke of his dual standards as he kept in view his personal benefits, he alleged.

